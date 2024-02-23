Sensational Stubbs achieves triple ton
Dafabet Warriors batsman Tristan Stubbs struck the red cherry to all parts of the Pietermaritzburg Oval to score a majestic unbeaten triple century in their CSA 4-Day Series clash against the AET Tuskers on Thursday.
The Warriors reached 517/2 when bad light brought a premature end to proceedings shortly after an early tea break on the second day...
