Stubbs, Breetzke put Warriors in command against Tuskers
Double ton from Gqeberha batter helps visiting side hit 368/2
A career-best double ton by Dafabet Warriors batter Tristan Stubbs put his side in firm control and helped them to a gigantic 368/2 at the end of day one in their CSA 4-Day Series clash against the AET Tuskers on Wednesday.
Together with skipper Matthew Breetzke, who also registered three figures, they made the hosts work hard in the field, amassing a 348-run partnership for the third wicket, batting for more than 2½ sessions to end the day unbeaten with scores of 208 off 268 balls and 141 off 284 balls, respectively...
