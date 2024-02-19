Blind Cricket SA announce squad to face New Zealand

Blind Cricket SA (BCSA) has announced the squad to face New Zealand Blind Cricket in the upcoming series featuring six T20 Internationals (T20Is) and a one-off One-Day International (ODI) from February 20-28.
The main aim of this series is to fulfil one of BCSA’s top objectives of hosting international events and promoting and administering the game of blind cricket in Gauteng and SA at large.
Pirates Cricket Club in Johannesburg and Laudium in Pretoria will host the historic matches.
BCSA has a blend of experience and emerging talent and will introduce several young stars into the international scene under the guidance of experienced coaching staff.
In anticipation of the upcoming matches, BCSA chair Isaac Bidla said: “We are thrilled to host New Zealand Blind Cricket for this exciting series.
“These matches are not just about competition but also about celebrating the spirit of cricket and the resilience of our players.
“This series presents a great opportunity to introduce the significance of blind cricket to the people in our communities.
“It also presents a unique and exciting opportunity to unite these nations, particularly given our positive rapport with New Zealand, who engaged in a memorable series against the SA Blind team in 2020.
“This series will also serve as part of our preparation for the upcoming T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan in November later this year.”
The BCSA squad is: Sphelele Khalala (KZN), Doctor Malinga (Lions), Edrich Ter Haar (Boland), Luthando Naki (KZN), Mathula Dlamini (KZN), Kenneth Mabela (Titans), Buhle Bhidla (Lions), Isaac Bidla (Lions), Reme Kampher (Boland), Ephraim Mathapo (Titans), Lwande Bhidla (Lions), Teboho Moloisane (KZN), Siyavuya Mahlikihla (Lions), Max Geerthsen (Titans), Lesedi Lesoufi (Titans), Mpumelelo Luthuli (KZN), David Landry (NW)
Management: Shane Mahabeer (manager), Asheta Mahabeer (coach), Israel Hattingh (assistant coach), Michael Ledbitter, Ndumiso Nyawose (both support staff). — Cricket SA
Blind Cricket SA announce squad to face New Zealand
Image: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
