SA cricket mourns Mike Procter, who left an indelible mark

Before T10, T20, ‘Bazball’ or ‘Mr 360’, there was Mike Procter, who played cricket as if he was lifted from a comic book.

Procter died aged 77 on Saturday night, after complications that occurred during surgery. According to a family statement, he suffered a “cardiac incident”.

All-rounder Procter was long regarded as one of the greatest South African players, even though his international career was cut short because of the country’s apartheid policy, which led to international sporting isolation.

His batting was adventurous, with no thought given to averages or strike rate but rather it seemed, enjoyment and, more seriously, his team’s position in the match. His bowling was thrilling — for the viewer — not so much for batters, who had to deal with rapid in-duckers that bruised toes, thighs and egos.