Baartman a must for higher honours
SA20’s bowler of the tournament once again proves star quality
Sunrisers Eastern Cape seamer Ottniel Baartman has made a strong push for national selection after a blistering Betway SA20 campaign which helped the side to a second successive title in Cape Town at the weekend.
“Ottas” as he is known by his teammates, was in scintillating form with the ball, taking 18 wickets in eight innings including two four-wicket hauls...
