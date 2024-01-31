Conrad again cited that series as being crucial in preparing the players for the New Zealand tour. The SA A team, which was captained by Neil Brand, who is leading the Proteas now, came back from 0-1 down to win the series 2-1.
“Our preparation started with that series. We are happy with where we are at, we are as well prepared as we are going to be.”
The warm-up match, played in Christchurch, was used to give everyone playing time, with batters retiring once they felt they’d had enough time at the crease, while bowlers got plenty of time into their legs.
“Warm up matches are about how you feel and if you feel you are in a good space from a technical side, then we are happy,” said Conrad.
“We could and should have been sharper in execution, but that improved throughout the day. But there is no point in peaking in a warm-up game, you reserve that for the Test match.”
Christchurch also offered the opportunity for time off, which a handful of the players used to enjoy a concert featuring American rock band the Foo Fighters. “It’s not really my scene,” the coach said. “But we want the players to get out there and get a feel for the place they are touring.”
The players will know that in times like these it’s important to switch off. Their full attention will go back to cricket once they arrive in Mt Maunganui on Thursday.
Bafana, Windies and Laura Wolvaardt boost Proteas' confidence in NZ
Sports reporter
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
A heady mix of the Foo Fighters, Bafana Bafana, the Proteas Women and the West Indies have given the understrength Proteas men's Test squad added zest before the first Test against New Zealand.
The Proteas wrapped up a three-day warm-up game against a local invitation team at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, on Wednesday, but have kept a close eye on events in Australia and Ivory Coast as they seek inspiration for what many — outside the squad — believe is an impossible task.
While the West Indies’ eight-run victory over Australia in Brisbane last Sunday sent tremors through the cricket world, Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad said he was more taken with the success of his compatriots.
“We are thrilled for the West Indies. But I spent a lot more time getting inspiration from the women beating Australia for the first time. And then watching Bafana Bafana getting through the last 16,” Conrad said of his weekend sports viewing.
Laura Wolvaardt’s team became the first women’s side from South Africa to beat Australia with their five-wicket victory in the second T20 International on Sunday. The men’s national football team went a step further on Tuesday, qualifying for the last eight of the Africa Cup of Nations with a stunning upset of Morocco.
Conrad would have been too busy with his team’s preparations for Sunday’s first Test against the Black Caps to have kept an eye on Tuesday’s triumph, but as they head to Mt Maunganui, the picturesque suburb 200km south of Auckland, any inspiration is welcome.
From the West Indies' win there is also much for the players to draw on. “It gives us a bit of confidence knowing most of those guys who beat Australia were on that same [West Indies] A tour when we played them a few months ago,” Conrad said.
Those three matches between a South Africa A featuring virtually all the players in New Zealand and a West Indies team that contained more than half the group that won at the Gabba grew in significance after Sunday.
Conrad again cited that series as being crucial in preparing the players for the New Zealand tour. The SA A team, which was captained by Neil Brand, who is leading the Proteas now, came back from 0-1 down to win the series 2-1.
“Our preparation started with that series. We are happy with where we are at, we are as well prepared as we are going to be.”
The warm-up match, played in Christchurch, was used to give everyone playing time, with batters retiring once they felt they’d had enough time at the crease, while bowlers got plenty of time into their legs.
“Warm up matches are about how you feel and if you feel you are in a good space from a technical side, then we are happy,” said Conrad.
“We could and should have been sharper in execution, but that improved throughout the day. But there is no point in peaking in a warm-up game, you reserve that for the Test match.”
Christchurch also offered the opportunity for time off, which a handful of the players used to enjoy a concert featuring American rock band the Foo Fighters. “It’s not really my scene,” the coach said. “But we want the players to get out there and get a feel for the place they are touring.”
The players will know that in times like these it’s important to switch off. Their full attention will go back to cricket once they arrive in Mt Maunganui on Thursday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer