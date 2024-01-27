Speaking about their lack of top-order partnerships in Pretoria, Markram said the fall of regular wickets throughout their batting innings had made the task of chasing a low score tougher because of the build-up of pressure.
Sunrisers ready to go against MICT — Markram
Captain confident team will fix batting problems experienced against Pretoria Capitals
Sports reporter
Image: ARJUN SINGH/SPORTZPICS
Reflecting on why Sunrisers Eastern Cape struggled to build partnerships and how best to rectify that will be key before their Betway SA20 clash against MI Cape Town in Gqeberha on Saturday, captain Aiden Markram said.
Having missed the opportunity to move back into the second spot on the points table, Markram and the rest of the Sunrisers contingent will be looking to get back to winning ways with only four matches left to play in the competition.
After their nine-wicket humiliation of the Pretoria Capitals at St George’s Park on Monday, the Orange Army would have brought a great deal of confidence from that performance.
However, it was a SuperSport Park pitch that played differently from what players would normally be used to.
Choosing to bowl first after winning the toss, the Sunrisers, who made two changes to their side for this match, got off to another splendid start with the ball as the fall of regular Capitals wickets saw them restricted to a below-par 125 all out.
Chasing the modest total, Markram’s men struggled to build partnerships at the top, as the usually batter-friendly pitch favoured the bowlers and regular changes of pace.
The men in orange never got to grips with the pace of the pitch, as the Capitals’ bowlers kept putting pressure on the batsmen with disciplined bowling, and the Sunrisers fell three runs short of the winning target, amassing 122/9 In their innings.
“Overall, it was a really good game of cricket,” Markram said.
“I think we bowled and fielded well as a unit, and the guys executed well and managed to take wickets throughout, which is always key in T20 cricket.
“Unfortunately with the bat we were not up to standard and that left us a bit short, but it was a great game of cricket and great entertainment for the fans,” he said.
Image: ARJUN SINGH/SPORTZPICS
