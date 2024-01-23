Stoinis and Ahmed help Super Giants to victory over MI Cape Town

Marcus Stoinis and Noor Ahmed took three wickets each as Durban’s Super Giants beat MI Cape Town by 36 runs in their SA20 fixture at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Set a challenging 158 to win on a tricky surface, the home team were tied down by spin and pace-off seam deliveries, struggling to keep up with the required rate as they fell way shot on 121 for nine.

Afghan left-arm wristspinner Noor, 19, was a bag of tricks in the middle of the innings, picking up the big wickets of Liam Livingstone and Kieron Pollard in his three-wicket haul for only 22 runs.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj also played a significant role conceding only 14 runs in his three overs while landing the scalp of Rassie van de Dussen.

Australian Stoinis varied his pace superbly and sent both Sam Curran (38) and Dewald Brevis packing in his return of three for 18.