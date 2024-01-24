England too good for SA U19s

England maintained their position at the top of Group B in the ICC U19 World Cup after beating hosts SA by 36 runs via the DLS method at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.
Chasing 231 for victory, England reached 137 for two in the 29th over and were still 94 runs short when lightning and rain brought a premature end to play with 21.3 overs remaining.
The DLS Method par score was 101 meaning England ran out comfortable winners to stay ahead of SA on the table.
The junior Proteas needed early success to help defend their modest total and seamer Tristan Luus provided the early breakthrough, bowling Jaydn Denly for a single.
But England captain Ben McKinney and number three Noah Thain combined to frustrate SA as they shared a 92-run partnership for the second wicket.
McKinney was finally bowled by Romashan Pillay for 48 while Thain went on to pass a half-century, finishing unbeaten on 63.
Luus (1/19) and Pillay (1/19) were the pick of the bowlers for the home team.
After winning the toss and electing to field, England spinners Jaydn Denly, Tazeem Ali and seamer Eddie Jack shared nine wickets equally between them to restrict the hosts to 230.
SA got off to a good enough start with Steve Stolk (64) and Lhaun-dre Pretorius (25) posting 71 for the first wicket inside 11 overs.
Jack claimed the first scalp in the form of Pretorius while leftarm spinner Denly struck in the next over, trapping David Teeger in front of his wicket for a duck to make it 72 for two.
Stolk was the next to go followed by another two wickets with the addition of only three runs.
Stolk faced 55 balls for his 64 and stroked 11 fours and a six.
At 114 for five, England were in full control and SA needed a partnership of some kind.
Richard Seletswane and Dewan Marais provided a measure of stability with a stand of 55 for the sixth wicket.
Seletswane was patient for his 33 before being bowled by Jack while Marais clubbed his way to 42 in 39 deliveries.
There were cameos lower down but, overall, the innings was short of substantial partnerships in the middle order.
Denly took three for 37, Jack returned three for 28 and legspinner Ali was the best of them, taking three for 26 in 10 overs.
England face the West Indies in their next game on Friday, while SA host Scotland the next day.
In East London, New Zealand survived a low-scoring Group D thriller to edge Afghanistan by one wicket at Buffalo Park.
The Afghans were rolled for 91 after opting to bat first but pushed New Zealand all the way, with the Kiwis eventually limping to 92 for the loss of nine wickets to claim the win and top of the table.
HeraldLIVE
England too good for SA U19s
Visitors beat hosts by 36 runs in rain-disrupted World Cup match in Potchefstroom
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
England maintained their position at the top of Group B in the ICC U19 World Cup after beating hosts SA by 36 runs via the DLS method at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.
Chasing 231 for victory, England reached 137 for two in the 29th over and were still 94 runs short when lightning and rain brought a premature end to play with 21.3 overs remaining.
The DLS Method par score was 101 meaning England ran out comfortable winners to stay ahead of SA on the table.
The junior Proteas needed early success to help defend their modest total and seamer Tristan Luus provided the early breakthrough, bowling Jaydn Denly for a single.
But England captain Ben McKinney and number three Noah Thain combined to frustrate SA as they shared a 92-run partnership for the second wicket.
McKinney was finally bowled by Romashan Pillay for 48 while Thain went on to pass a half-century, finishing unbeaten on 63.
Luus (1/19) and Pillay (1/19) were the pick of the bowlers for the home team.
After winning the toss and electing to field, England spinners Jaydn Denly, Tazeem Ali and seamer Eddie Jack shared nine wickets equally between them to restrict the hosts to 230.
SA got off to a good enough start with Steve Stolk (64) and Lhaun-dre Pretorius (25) posting 71 for the first wicket inside 11 overs.
Jack claimed the first scalp in the form of Pretorius while leftarm spinner Denly struck in the next over, trapping David Teeger in front of his wicket for a duck to make it 72 for two.
Stolk was the next to go followed by another two wickets with the addition of only three runs.
Stolk faced 55 balls for his 64 and stroked 11 fours and a six.
At 114 for five, England were in full control and SA needed a partnership of some kind.
Richard Seletswane and Dewan Marais provided a measure of stability with a stand of 55 for the sixth wicket.
Seletswane was patient for his 33 before being bowled by Jack while Marais clubbed his way to 42 in 39 deliveries.
There were cameos lower down but, overall, the innings was short of substantial partnerships in the middle order.
Denly took three for 37, Jack returned three for 28 and legspinner Ali was the best of them, taking three for 26 in 10 overs.
England face the West Indies in their next game on Friday, while SA host Scotland the next day.
In East London, New Zealand survived a low-scoring Group D thriller to edge Afghanistan by one wicket at Buffalo Park.
The Afghans were rolled for 91 after opting to bat first but pushed New Zealand all the way, with the Kiwis eventually limping to 92 for the loss of nine wickets to claim the win and top of the table.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer
Sport