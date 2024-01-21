Sunrisers starting to find feet — Harmer

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape are finally starting to identify the path they want to take as they continue their pursuit of a play-off place in season two of the Betway SA20, slow bowler Simon Harmer says.
Harmer was in destructive form at his former SA20 home ground, claiming four crucial wickets for just 18 runs in four overs to help restrict Durban’s Super Giants to 159 for seven.
In reply, a measured knock by Tristan Stubbs, in which he scored 66 from 37 balls and shared an unbeaten 66 runs with Marco Jansen [23 not out] took the visitors home by five wickets with four balls to spare.
They will have no time to rest on their laurels as they returned to Gqeberha on Sunday to face last year’s runners-up, the Pretoria Capitals, at St George’s Park on Monday (5.30pm).
Harmer’s performance at Kingsmead was a complete turnaround from his showing against the same opponents in the reverse fixture a week ago, where he conceded 53 runs from three overs without taking a wicket as the defending champions slumped to a 35-run defeat at the hands of DSG.
The right-arm off-spinner says the side are finally starting to find their feet as the competition reaches its midway point.
“Our first game was rained out and I think everyone was desperate to get out on the field for that one, so I think it’s taken us a while jell and start to identify how we want to go about our business and losing at home in our first game that we got out there didn't help.
“A guy like Stubbsy today getting runs alongside Marco does a lot for their confidence, and all of that contributes to the next time those guys go out to bat and helps them believe they can do it.
“If you look at Ottniel Baartman the other night he did the business for us against MI Cape Town in the last over.
“It gave him a lot of confidence to come here today [Saturday] and believe that he can execute again,” Harmer said.
Man of the match Harmer said the hard-hitting Stubbs had shown a maturity that had brought excitement to the group.
“It is so important when a batter gets to 30 or 40, to finish on 60 not out [at the end of the innings], which is exactly what he did.
“He has a mature head on his shoulders for such a young guy.
“You saw him showcase his clean striking ability today and ultimately that is why guys like him get paid the big bucks.
“It’s because they can get performances on the board when the team really need them.
“After losing Aiden we needed Stubbo to put up his hand and he did that in emphatic fashion.”
Having played in the DSG blue last season, Harmer said there was no shortage of motivation to do well back home.
“I expect high standards from myself.
“I am an incredibly competitive person and sitting in the changing room and knowing I let my team down was probably what hurt the most, so there was no shortage of motivation and wanting to do well today.”
Sunrisers starting to find feet — Harmer
