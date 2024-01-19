×

Cricket

Sunrisers have good depth in their ranks — Abrahams

Men in orange buoyed by amazing support from Bay fans

19 January 2024
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

Despite losing fast bowlers Sisanda Magala and Craig Overton before the start of the tournament, Sunrisers Eastern Cape assistant coach Baakier Abrahams believes the depth of their bowling attack will be enough to help them be competitive in the second season of the Betway SA20.

The defending champions will be in action again on Saturday as they travel to Durban to take on the Super Giants at Kingsmead in the day’s early game, from 1.30pm...

