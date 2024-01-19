Sunrisers have good depth in their ranks — Abrahams
Men in orange buoyed by amazing support from Bay fans
Despite losing fast bowlers Sisanda Magala and Craig Overton before the start of the tournament, Sunrisers Eastern Cape assistant coach Baakier Abrahams believes the depth of their bowling attack will be enough to help them be competitive in the second season of the Betway SA20.
The defending champions will be in action again on Saturday as they travel to Durban to take on the Super Giants at Kingsmead in the day’s early game, from 1.30pm...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.