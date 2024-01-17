Ngidi takes three as Royals overwhelm Super Kings at Paarl's Boland Park
The Joburg Super Kings' problems in the power play again proved costly as they lost their third SA20 match in a row, putting their playoff qualification hopes in jeopardy barely a week into the competition's second season.
The Paarl Royals thumped Faf du Plessis’ team by seven wickets with 35 balls to spare, earning a bonus point in the process.
Once again the Super Kings struggled with the bat, as for the third game in a row they failed to reach 150. That may not be a stringent benchmark, given how matches can unfold — for instance in chasing 244 last Saturday against MI Cape Town at the Wanderers they had to “go hard” from the start, running the risk of losing wickets, which is exactly what happened.
However, it also shows that they aren’t getting a proper foundation from their top order, which is reflected in their struggles in the power play period.
Against MI Cape Town they lost four wickets in the first six overs, when the fielding restrictions are in place, in Durban on Monday, in attempting to keep wickets in hand. They scored just 34 runs for the loss of one wicket but ended with a total of only 108.
On Wednesday, in trying to be more attacking, they lost three wickets, scoring just 33 runs in the power play.
It left the middle order hamstrung on what was a typically slow paced Boland Park pitch and they were bowled out for 134 in the final over.
The Royals bowlers used the conditions perfectly.
Their trio of spinners again proved difficult to get away, while all of the seamers used smart changes of pace along with cutters to make scoring difficult.
Once more the Super Kings needed Leus du Plooy to keep them in contention and his 71 off 43 balls, was a fine effort as he balanced anchoring the innings with maintaining a good scoring rate.
What he needed, however, was someone to stay with him and that didn’t happen.
The best partnership in the SuperKings innings was worth 39 runs between Du Plooy and Moeen Ali, who scored 18, but that was insufficient.
Lungi Ngidi again proved what a skilful bowler he is in this format taking 3/17, with his changes in pace ensuring the visiting batters never settled.
West Indies import Obed McCoy picked up two wickets, while Tabraiz Shamsi and Andile Phehlukwayo, who has quietly had a good start to the tournament, took a wicket apiece.
The Super Kings added to their downfall with three run outs, all of which involved Du Plooy, and who will feel responsible for each of them, that included his own wicket, which brought the curtain down on the Super Kings innings.
In response the Super Kings were lousy with the ball, allowing the Royals to make short work in chasing a modest target.
Jos Buttler finished with 70 not out off 37 balls, that included eight fours and three sixes, while there was an impressive knock from Wihan Lubbe, who made 39 off 30 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes in the process.