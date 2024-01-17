Ngidi takes three as Royals overwhelm Super Kings at Paarl's Boland Park

The Joburg Super Kings' problems in the power play again proved costly as they lost their third SA20 match in a row, putting their playoff qualification hopes in jeopardy barely a week into the competition's second season.

The Paarl Royals thumped Faf du Plessis’ team by seven wickets with 35 balls to spare, earning a bonus point in the process.

Once again the Super Kings struggled with the bat, as for the third game in a row they failed to reach 150. That may not be a stringent benchmark, given how matches can unfold — for instance in chasing 244 last Saturday against MI Cape Town at the Wanderers they had to “go hard” from the start, running the risk of losing wickets, which is exactly what happened.

However, it also shows that they aren’t getting a proper foundation from their top order, which is reflected in their struggles in the power play period.

Against MI Cape Town they lost four wickets in the first six overs, when the fielding restrictions are in place, in Durban on Monday, in attempting to keep wickets in hand. They scored just 34 runs for the loss of one wicket but ended with a total of only 108.