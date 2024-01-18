Bavuma in good mental space as recovery continues
Proteas skipper delighted to be back with Orange Army, eager to turn out in SA20
Sunrisers Eastern Cape batsman Temba Bavuma says he is in a good mental space and hopes to turn out in the SA20 soon.
The Proteas Test and one-day captain has been nursing a left hamstring strain that forced him to leave the field early in the Boxing Day Test against India at SuperSport Park in Centurion in 2023. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.