Hermann’s ton helps Sunrisers to four-run victory over MICT

A career-best T20 ton by batter Jordan Hermann, followed by some disciplined bowling, saw the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) edge MI Cape Town (MICT) by four runs in a thrilling SA20 clash at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 106 runs from 62 balls while English SEC debutant Dawid Malan scored a maiden half-century, as the duo shared 138 runs for the opening wicket to help the visitors post 202/2 from their 20 overs.

An unbeaten 37 runs by Sam Curran and a 108-run opening partnership by Ryan Rickelton (58) and Rassie van der Dussen (41) saw the home side fall just short on 198 for five.

Chasing 203 for victory, Van der Dussen and Rickelton scored at 11 runs to the over in the first five to bring up the team half-century before ending the power play on 64 without loss. Rickelton recorded his third consecutive half-century of season two off only 26 balls including four boundaries and five sixes.