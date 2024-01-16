Hermann’s ton helps Sunrisers to four-run victory over MICT
A career-best T20 ton by batter Jordan Hermann, followed by some disciplined bowling, saw the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) edge MI Cape Town (MICT) by four runs in a thrilling SA20 clash at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.
The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 106 runs from 62 balls while English SEC debutant Dawid Malan scored a maiden half-century, as the duo shared 138 runs for the opening wicket to help the visitors post 202/2 from their 20 overs.
An unbeaten 37 runs by Sam Curran and a 108-run opening partnership by Ryan Rickelton (58) and Rassie van der Dussen (41) saw the home side fall just short on 198 for five.
Chasing 203 for victory, Van der Dussen and Rickelton scored at 11 runs to the over in the first five to bring up the team half-century before ending the power play on 64 without loss. Rickelton recorded his third consecutive half-century of season two off only 26 balls including four boundaries and five sixes.
Van der Dussen slapped Ottniel Baartman for a huge six over long-on as MICT breached 100 in the 10th over, an action which also brought up the century stand from 56 balls.
Baartman got his revenge when Rickelton tried to clear the long-on boundary once again, but instead found Markram on the fence with MICT reaching the midway point on 108/1.
Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson removed Van der Dussen for 41 from 28 including three fours and two sixes.
MICT lost two more wickets in Baartman’s second over, Dewald Brevis caught at fine leg by Marco Jansen for eight before Liam Livingstone (2) chopped the ball onto his stumps as they slipped from 108/0 to 124/4 at the end of the 13th over.
Skipper Keiron Pollard and Curran steadied the ship for MICT, sharing 53 runs with MICT needing 26 runs from the last 12 balls.
Worrall struck off the first ball of the penultimate over when Pollard was caught by Jansen on the boundary for 24 before Baartman conceded just 10 runs in the final over to claim the win.
Baartman finished with figures of 3/35 from his four overs, while Liam Dawson and Dan Worrall claimed 1/33 and 1/49 from a combined eight overs.
Winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Hermann and fellow left-hander Malan gave the Orange Army the perfect foundation as the duo chalked up their 138-run stand from 87 balls.
Starting slowly, they frustrated the MICT bowlers by accumulating 53 for no loss in the first six overs. Hermann was the aggressor in the partnership, reaching his half-century off 33 balls before the visitors crossed the 100-run mark just after the midway point in the match.
Malan, who was making his debut in SA20, was the perfect foil for Hermann, as he reached a fifty of his own from 35 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes in the process.
Pollard brought himself into the attack and made an immediate impact, dismissing Malan for 53 to finally break the Sunrisers' defences.
Hermann and skipper Aiden Markram took their side past 150 but Pollard struck again, removing the righthander for 19, who was sharply caught by George Linde.
Tristan Stubbs (11) joined Hermann, who reached his maiden T20 century in the final over, with the two remaining unbeaten to take their side past 200.