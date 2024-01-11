Master Klaasen delivers for Super Giants in SA20 win over MI Cape Town
Heinrich Klaasen proved again why T20 franchises around the world have been happy to offer him large sums of money, making his decision to quit Test cricket more palatable.
Klaasen blasted 85 off only 36 balls to propel the Durban Super Giants to an 11-run victory on the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method against MI Cape Town at Kingsmead on Thursday night.
Klaasen’s efforts got the Super Giants ahead of the DLS requirement 166 at 16.3 overs, when the rain which had been falling for 20 minutes, got heavier and sent everyone off the field, eventually ending the match.
The Super Giants were on 177/6, with the home side’s brains trust deserving credit for Keshav Maharaj’s decision at the toss, where he chose to bowl, and then their management of the run chase, which included holding back both Klaasen and Nicholas Pooran, to ensure the experience pair could control the scoring rate.
Klaasen, who’s form tapered off towards the latter stages of the ODI World Cup, got back on track with an innings that featured plenty of typically muscular shotmaking.
Until then it had been another revenge mission from Ryan Rickelton that had put MI Cape Town in control, with the left-hander scoring 87 off 51 balls to help steer his side to what appeared to be a prodigious 207/5.
The 27-year-old Rickleton revels in making a point.
When he wasn’t picked for the Proteas to tour Australia two years ago, he exacted vengeance against the national selectors with a series of hundreds across formats. Not picked for either Test or limited overs squads this summer, Rickelton used his first match in this season’s Betway SA20 to make a point to Rob Walter and Shukri Conrad.
It’s always been Rickelton’s way. He is a straight-talker, but Rickelton knows that words don’t matter — runs do. He started season two with a storming innings that gave MI Cape Town the kind of start they so rarely achieved in a disappointing first season.
Those who keep a close eye on the SA domestic cricket would have been familiar with the searing stroke-play; plenty of drives through the offside, but in a newer development, his “pick up” shots to the legside allowed him to access a scoring are that proved fruitful.
He struck six fours and six sixes in his innings, but having copped a blow to the head after a bouncer from Keemo Paul, didn’t field later.
He immediately assumed control of the innings in the third over, taking 23 runs off English pacer Richard Gleeson.
An opening partnership of 82, with his provincial teammate Rassie van der Dussen, provided the perfect foundation for their team.
The Cape Town side’s powerful middle order duly took advantage with Liam Livingstone, who made 25 off 20 balls and their skipper Kieron Pollard with 31 off 14, ensuring their team scored 65 runs off the last five overs.
The Super Giants run chase got off to a shaky start as they lost both Quinton de Kock — who drove Kagiso Rabada to Sam Curran at short cover — and Wiaan Mulder — who received a peach from Beuran Hendricks — inside the first three overs.
Matthew Breetzke’s 39 off 24 balls gave Durban’s innings some much needed impetus, whereafter Klaasen set about his work.
He crushed eight sixes and four fours, dominating a 40-run partnership with high-profile import Pooran who scored 11 off eight balls.
The rain eventually had its say, but having had a total washout in Gqeberha for the tournament opener on Wednesday, the organisers would have been thrilled with the excitement dished up in Durban and will hope it sets the tone for the remainder of season two.