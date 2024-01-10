Sunrisers can compete with league’s best — Birrell
Orange Army welcome Joburg Super Kings at St George’s on Wednesday
Sunrisers Eastern Cape head coach Adrian Birrell does not believe the target on their backs is any bigger in 2023 than it was in the first edition as they begin their quest for back-to-back Betway SA20 titles in Gqeberha on Wednesday.
Aiden Markram’s Orange Army welcome the Joburg Super Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, to St George’s Park for the opening encounter of season two in SA’s premier T20 competition (5.30pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.