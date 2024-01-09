×

Cricket

Fourie eager for new chapter in her cricketing journey

EP player relocating to Western Cape after earning sports bursary

09 January 2024
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

Playing for the Proteas Women’s side is a goal she will not stop working towards, but for now, Megan Fourie has her sights set on all-round improvement of her game as she begins a new chapter in her cricketing life.

“Miggie” as she is more affectionately known, is about to embark on a new stage in her life and her career and is ready to take the leap of faith...

