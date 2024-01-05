'SA20 is lifeblood of SA cricket,' says Test coach Conrad

“SA20 has to happen, it is going to be the lifeblood of SA cricket,” said Conrad.
“If it doesn't happen we won’t have Test cricket anyway. It is unfortunate, but you saw the value of the league last year and we have to find a way to co-exist with the league and with other leagues around the world to ensure the sustainability of the game.”
In its statement released on Tuesday evening, CSA incorrectly said there would be no other calendar clashes. That won’t be the case for the next few years, but in 2027, when England tour here, there is a danger that marquee series might be compromised as well.
The SA20 has a 10-year broadcast deal and a fixed spot on the schedule, starting in January and running for a month. According to the latest ICC Future Tours Programme, England is due to tour here for three Tests, three T20 and three One-Day Internationals in 2026/2027, with that tour blocked out to be played in December and into the third week of January, meaning that again a series will coincide with the SA20.
That summer also includes incoming tours by Australia — in September/October for three Tests and three ODIs — and Bangladesh — for two Tests and three ODIs — leaving very little wiggle room to move matches around.
Sports reporter
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Shukri Conrad took aim at critics of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) decision to choose the SA20 over the Test series in New Zealand, saying the sport needed the cash injection the competition would provide.
This despite that it severely compromises the team he will oversee in New Zealand later this month for a two-match Test series.
“I love how everyone outside South Africa has become experts on South African cricket. Our hand has been forced. Everyone understands the SA20 has to happen,” said Conrad.
There has been plenty of opinion, particularly in Australia, about the “death of Test cricket” after South Africa chose to pick a squad featuring seven uncapped players, including captain Neil Brand.
Conrad acknowledged CSA erred badly in agreeing to a schedule that sees the Tests — which will be played on February 5 and February 13 — coincide with the SA20, which finishes on February 10.
“There was a cock-up, a balls-up, somebody got it wrong with the scheduling and this is why we find ourselves in this position.”
CSA acknowledged on the eve of the second Test against India at Newlands that it agreed to the tour schedule with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and woke up late to the fact that South Africa would have to send a weakened team. When they tried to renegotiate with the NZC in July, it was too late, as NZC already had broadcast deals in place for its home summer.
CSA has stipulated all nationally contracted players be available for the SA20, a competition in which all six franchises are owned by Indian corporate entities. Last year the SA20 added R34m to CSA’s coffers.
“SA20 has to happen, it is going to be the lifeblood of SA cricket,” said Conrad.
“If it doesn't happen we won’t have Test cricket anyway. It is unfortunate, but you saw the value of the league last year and we have to find a way to co-exist with the league and with other leagues around the world to ensure the sustainability of the game.”
In its statement released on Tuesday evening, CSA incorrectly said there would be no other calendar clashes. That won’t be the case for the next few years, but in 2027, when England tour here, there is a danger that marquee series might be compromised as well.
The SA20 has a 10-year broadcast deal and a fixed spot on the schedule, starting in January and running for a month. According to the latest ICC Future Tours Programme, England is due to tour here for three Tests, three T20 and three One-Day Internationals in 2026/2027, with that tour blocked out to be played in December and into the third week of January, meaning that again a series will coincide with the SA20.
That summer also includes incoming tours by Australia — in September/October for three Tests and three ODIs — and Bangladesh — for two Tests and three ODIs — leaving very little wiggle room to move matches around.
Conrad can’t afford to look that far ahead and was hoping the ICC might step in to provide clarity.
“Maybe there are powers higher up that also need to start taking a few stances in where Test cricket sits for nations outside the ‘big three' [Australia, India and England],” he said.
Conrad also confirmed the understrength Proteas squad for New Zealand will depart on January 19. With a tour match also scheduled for January 29, the players will have enough time to prepare before the first Test to be played in Mt Manganui.
“We’ll have to practice our mankading skills,” Conrad joked.
“I hate the fact that SA go there as underdogs because I don’t think we ever should be underdogs in anything we do, but let's not fool ourselves. We do go as underdogs. Anything we come back with, whether a draw or we sneak a win, that’s going to be massive for us,” he said.
