Wickets galore in day of madness at Newlands

“What the hell just happened?” No doubt that was a sentiment shared in pubs, around braais, in living rooms and certainly by the patrons as they departed the venerable Newlands venue in Cape Town on Wednesday.
The naked statistics can answer one part of that question. There were 75.1 overs bowled, 270 runs were scored and 23 wickets were taken.
Nearly half of a Test match has been completed on the first day of the Test match. Ticket holders for day three will be very nervous.
When Aiden Markram blocked the last ball, following some childish stupidity between the players as they waited for the clock to strike 5.30pm signalling the end of the play, it seemed like a lifetime had passed since Dean Elgar, playing his last Test, had chosen to bat after winning the toss.
At lunch that looked like a rotten call. SA all out for 55 in 23.2 overs, Mohammad Siraj with six wickets following a dreamy nine-over spell from the Wynberg End.
Elgar would have based that decision on what Newlands has offered up in domestic matches this season.
Starts have been tricky, to say the least, with teams often finding themselves on three or four wickets down in the first session.
He would have banked on their being some damage, but he would also have believed that as had happened in those match both One-Day and Four-Day games, the middle order would be able to thrive once the sun — aided by the wind — had baked the strip dry.
Perhaps the one error in Elgar’s judgment about what to do at the toss was how he should still have taken advantage of India’s fragile mentality following two poor performances with the bat in the first Test.
There was every reason to feel that if SA could get India, say, four wickets down at lunch, they would collapse again. In fact they did, but by that stage they had already built a 98-run lead.
India lost their last six wickets without a run being scored in 11 balls, where all-out mayhem ensued.
Lungi Ngidi had been rubbish in the five overs he had bowled up to that stage, and suddenly, having eventually found the right length, he delivered a triple-wicket maiden.
By stumps, India’s lead was 36. SA still has seven wickets in hand.
Obviously, there will now be reflections on the surface. Records were broken or almost eclipsed on Wednesday that have stood for more than 100 years.
There will likely be a call to Newlands’ new curator Braam Mong to account for the pitch’s preparation.
It was still quite damp at the start of play, with a thicker than normal grass covering and balls zipped around off it, with bounce in particular disconcerting.
The ball was still “talking” well past the 30th over in India’s innings, and poor Tristan Stubbs, making his debut in place of Temba Bavuma, got one that reared off a length, nudged the shoulder of his bat, giving Indian wicketkeeper KL Rahul an easy catch, his fourth of the day.
Eighteen of the 23 wickets fell to catches taken behind the stumps with the majority of batsmen struggling to deal with the bounce, which when accompanied by the prodigious seam movement made batting look impossible at times.
Certainly, in terms of fairness, it is simply too weighted in favour of the bowlers.
Naturally, there was chirping directed at SA about the 11 changes that will be made for the next match and the fact that “mother cricket” was making her point about perceived disrespect being shown towards the Test format following the naming of a “B” team for the tour to New Zealand.
As for this match? The first session on Thursday will determine how long it lasts.
Markram, who looked good in making his unbeaten 36, will be key.
However, if day one is anything to go by, it may well be beyond his control.
Image: Gallo Images/Shaun Roy
