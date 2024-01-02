Warner appeals for return of missing baggy green on eve of final Test

Australian opener David Warner has made an impassioned appeal for the return of a rucksack containing his baggy green cap that went missing on a flight from Melbourne to Sydney for his final Test match this week.
The 37-year-old will bring down the curtain on his 12-year career in the longest format of the game in the third Test against Pakistan at his home Sydney Cricket Ground starting on Wednesday.
“This is my last resort, but my backpack, which contained my Baggy Green, has been taken from my luggage, which was transported to Melbourne airport and flown ... to Sydney a few days ago,” he said in a post on Instagram.
“It's sentimental to me, it's something that I would love to have back, in my hands, walking out there come this week.
“If it's the backpack that you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won't get into trouble, just get in touch with Cricket Australia or me. I'm happy to give this to you if you return my Baggy Green.”
Australian internationals receive the baggy green cap, usually from a former player, on the morning of their Test debut and wear it with pride even as it deteriorates over the length of their career.
The baggy green cap of Australian cricketing great Shane Warne sold for A$1,007,500 ($686,913.50) at an auction in January 2020.
Warner said on Monday he had decided to call time on his one-day international and Test match careers to spend more time with his family.
He was a key member of the Australia team that won the 50-overs World Cup for the sixth time in India last year and will play his 112th Test in Sydney.
“I said at the World Cup that I wanted to get through that ... but I've decided to also announce my retirement from that format,” Warner told reporters at the SCG.
“It'll help the one-day team move along a bit ... but if they need me, they know where I am,” said an emotional Warner, with his wife and children also present.
Warner scored 22 centuries and 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30 over 161 one-day internationals after his debut in January 2009, winning two World Cups in the format.
Australia's victory against India in the November 19 final of the World Cup last year remains Warner's last ODI outing. He was Australia's leading scorer in the tournament.
Among his compatriots, only Ricky Ponting (30) has more ODI hundreds than Warner's 22.
A sought-after name in franchise cricket, the aggressive opener remains available for Australia in the game's shortest format and is hopeful of playing the T20 World Cup in June.
“It was a decision that I was very, very comfortable with,” he said.
“To win in India, from where we were, was absolutely amazing.
“When we lost two games in a row in India, the bond just got stronger with each other and it's not by fluke or by chance that we were able to get to where we were.”
Warner is set to play in the ongoing Big Bash League after the Sydney Test and has sought Cricket Australia's permission to play in a franchise tournament in the United Arab Emirates.
Warner, who also has a contract with the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, highlighted the threat Test cricket faces from franchise cricket.
“Fortunately in my development, I didn't have that there, so I didn't have to make that decision of going out and playing in those.”
“Today with so many different opportunities and a lot of money at stake for younger guys coming through, it's a tough decision to make.” — Reuters
Warner appeals for return of missing baggy green on eve of final Test
Image: Mark Evans/Getty Images
