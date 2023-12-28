Jafta credits Moreeng for believing in her
Proteas wicketkeeper says coach saw her through tough times
This year will be remembered as a successful year for the Proteas Women, but for wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta it will go down as a remarkable one after almost quitting cricket in 2022.
The Proteas had a good year across the ODI and T20 formats, becoming the first senior South African side to make the final of an ICC Cricket World Cup...
