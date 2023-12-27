“The downside is that we only get together for three games before the T20 World Cup.”
Walter keeping eye on players for T20 World Cup berths
Sports reporter
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Keeping tabs on player performances at domestic and franchise levels will play a key role in Proteas white-ball head coach Rob Walter's plans ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year.
Coming off the back of a drawn T20 series and an ODI series loss to visitors India, Walter's men will have precious little time together as a team before the 20-over global spectacle gets under way in the US and Caribbean in June next year.
Walter said player performances would be a critical component in determining who makes the final cut.
The Proteas play only one more T20 series against co-hosts West Indies before the global showpiece starts on June 4.
“We're always looking for performances, but more so performances that sit within the space of the way we want to play the game,” Walter said.
“The SA20 competition will be significant for us because all our best players will compete in a strong competition in the year of a World Cup, and the bulk of them will probably also go to an IPL where competition will be strong as well.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
“The downside is that we only get together for three games before the T20 World Cup.”
Walter said the introduction of new faces into the Proteas environment during the India series was important to expand the pool.
“It's not only about taking the field but also bringing guys into the space for me as a coach to get my own eyes on them, in the flesh as opposed to watching clips here and there, so I've enjoyed having those fresh faces and energy in the group.
“Tony de Zorzi is the standout of the guys who came in, just to see the way he batted, he played the type of cricket we are looking for.
“He was excited to play like that and I was excited to see him play in that manner and to see him do it against what turned out to be a quality bowling line-up was encouraging.
“Nandre Burger also gave us something to be excited about.
“Anyone who bowls over 145km/h gets people excited as a left-armer.
“We saw him take wickets early with the ability to shape the ball, [and while] he wasn't at his best at the death, we have seen spells at the death by him in the T20 and 50 over series that were really good.”
Speaking about the incorporation of families into the team environment, Walter said the crazy schedule of international cricket places a lot of demand not only on the players and staff but also on their families.
“We are in international cricket with lots of leagues and a huge requirement on our players and staff.
“Staying connected to their families is unbelievably important and the players know that if the families can be a part of the environment, they are welcomed with open arms,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
