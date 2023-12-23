Stubbs looking to be a sponge in Test environment
Proteas batsman relishes chance to learn more from experienced red-ball guys
Proteas batsman Tristan Stubbs says the accumulation of games at domestic level has certainly helped him build confidence as they prepare for a tough two-match Test series against India.
Stubbs was named as a part of a solid Test squad to take on the World Test Championship runners-up in two five-day encounters in Pretoria starting on Boxing Day before moving on to Cape Town for the New Year’s clash at Newlands from January 3...
