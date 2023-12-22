Proteas women fired up for final encounter in Benoni — Bosch

Going through their processes for extended periods in a match will have a positive effect on the Momentum Proteas, batter Anneke Bosch said after they levelled the Women’s ODI series with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.
Having been asked to bat first by Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt, a century by Fargana Hoque (102) and 46 by Fatima Khatun helped The Lady Tigers post a respectable 222/4 in their 50 overs.
Bosch top-scored with an unbeaten career best of 65 runs when she and Suné Luus (47 not out) shared a 117-run third-wicket partnership as the Proteas Women reached the winning target with 29 balls to spare.
Wolvaardt (54) and Tazmin Brits (50) shared 106 runs to get things started.
It was a much more measured performance from the home side, who went down by 119 runs in the first encounter after the visitors spun a web around the hosts’ batting line-up.
There is one more clash to come, at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, on Saturday.
Bosch said it had been a much improved performance on all fronts.
“I think we stuck to our plans for a lot longer throughout the game and executed things a lot better than we did in the first game,” she said at the post-match media conference.
“We can still do a bit better in terms of restricting Bangladesh to less than 200.
“It is something we will be trying to achieve, but it was a big improvement from the bowlers and I’m happy that they did so well and set things up for us as batters.”
She said the opening century stand between Wolvaardt and Brits had allowed the batters the freedom to express-play without much pressure.
“It helps a lot. It makes you feel at ease because the pressure on you is reduced.
“You can take your time to get in and not panic.
“I think that was a big difference for us in the two matches.
“We couldn’t see it through in the first game.
“I wasn't particularly happy with my own performance, so I am happy that we could stick around today [Wednesday] and win the game for the team,” the right-hander said.
Asked what they could do better in the final encounter, Bosch said it was about trying to stay in the match for as long as possible and see if that brought with it any rewards.
“We can still do better in all three departments.
“We have played two games now.
“In one game, our batting was not up to standard, but we managed to improve that in the second match, and similarly with the bowling, it was better today but I think it can get even better.
“So going to Benoni our aim is still to ensure we improve in all three disciplines.
“Our bowlers did a lot better today.
“Our opening batters started much better than we did in the first game and that allowed Suné and me to stick around and see it through to the end.
“So our bowling performance and batting partnerships up front was the biggest difference between the first two matches.”
HeraldLIVE
