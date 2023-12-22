India secure series win against Proteas

A maiden one-day international century by Sanju Samson was the catalyst for India to claim a 78-run victory and a 2-1 series win in the third Betway ODI in Paarl on Thursday evening.
Samson’s 108 runs, which came off 114 balls, alongside four wickets by Arshdeep Singh, saw them restrict the Proteas to 218 all out with 25 balls to spare
A half-century by Tilak Varma, with whom Samson shared a century partnership, as well as a brisk 38 from 27 by Rinku Singh propelled India to 296 for eight from their 50 overs.
In pursuit of 297 for victory, Tony de Zorzi continued where he left off in Gqeberha to cross the 50-run mark for the second time in as many matches, eventually falling 19 runs short of a second consecutive century.
Despite sharing in two half-century stands with Reeza Hendricks (59) and Aiden Markram (65), it was not enough to see the Proteas over the line, as he hit six boundaries and three sixes on his way to 81.
Hendricks (19) edged an Arshdeep Singh delivery which was caught behind, while Rassie van der Dussen faced 17 balls for his two runs before being bowled by Axar Patel as SA slipped to 76/2.
Left-hander De Zorzi and captain Markram took the Proteas past 100 in the 21st over before Markram hit Patel for a six to take their partnership past 50.
But he lost his wicket to Washington Sundar for 36 when the ball clipped his glove on the way through to wicketkeeper KL Rahul.
The hosts slipped from 141/3 to 177/6, first losing De Zorzi to Arshdeep, then Heinrich Klaasen (21), who was brilliantly caught by Sai Sudharsan off Avesh Khan.
Mukesh Kumar claimed his first wicket of the match to get rid of David Miller for a laboured 10 off 20 balls, as the hosts reached the 40-over mark still needing 98 runs to win.
They lost their last three wickets for 26 runs as Arshdeep claimed 4/30 from nine overs while Sundar and Khan finished on 2/38 and 2/45 from a combined 17.5 overs.
Winning the toss and choosing to field, the hosts struck in the fifth over when debutant Rajat Patidar was bowled by Nandre Burger for 22 before Sudharsan fell leg before wicket for 10 in Beuran Hendricks’ first over as the visitors slipped to 49/2 in the eighth over.
Samson and skipper Rahul steadied the ship for the Indians, taking their side to 59 at the end of the first 10-over power play.
They shared 52 runs, taking India past 100 before Rahul fell bizarrely to Wiaan Mulder, with the ball hitting the thigh pad, then the back of his bat before looping its way towards Klaasen.
The right-handed Samson was joined by left-hander Varma, who struggled to find the boundary early on, but continued to rotate the strike.
Samson batted calmly to move past 50 runs, as India reached the drinks break in the 33rd over on 149/3.
Their partnership crossed 100 runs, while the Indian total moved past 200 with the pair looking to accelerate in the final 10 overs.
Samson and Varma’s fourth-wicket stand yielded 116 runs, with the left-hander recording a maiden ODI half-century off 75 balls, but he fell two runs later in his attempt to deposit Keshav Maharaj over the square leg boundary,
The right-hander reached his maiden century for India, and alongside Rinku Singh, took India to 246 before he was out for 108, caught by Reeza Hendricks off Lizaad Williams.
India lost the wickets of Patel (1), Sundar (14) and Rinku Singh for a brisk 38 from 27, for the addition of 51 runs in the final five overs as Beuran Hendricks finished with 3/63 from nine overs while Burger claimed 2/64 from 10 overs.
