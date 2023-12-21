De Zorzi felt at home in front of St George’s Park faithful

Proteas batsman Tony de Zorzi felt at home in front of the St George’s Park crowd as he struck a maiden one-day international century to dispose of India in the second Betway ODI in Gqeberha on Tuesday.
The left-handed opener led from the front, notching up a sublime maiden ODI century, including nine boundaries and six maximums, on his way to a career-best 119 not out off 126 balls.
He and fellow opener, Reeza Hendricks (52), struck a splendid 130-run opening partnership, the highest at St George’s Park for the first wicket, to set a winning platform and help the hosts level the series at one apiece.
While the cheers were constant throughout the day, the small crowd erupted into cries of joy as De Zorzi reached the milestone, to the delight of fans and teammates alike.
“The band always provides the atmosphere and they were going the entire day,” De Zorzi said later.
“The crowd obviously picks up when you’re on 49 or 98, it was quite a special feeling to hear people singing and screaming your name, so it was quite cool.
“They supported us the entire day and I think this is the perfect place to come if you want to bounce back and feel at home.”
Playing in only his fourth ODI in the green and gold, his career got off to a slow start with scores of 27, 21 and 28 before his ton in the metro.
Speaking about his role and where he sees himself fitting in, De Zorzi said a lot of the discussions between him and management revolved around playing his natural game.
“The talk is more just about me doing what I do.
“In the team, coach Rob [Walter] and JP [Duminy] have encouraged me to be myself.
“As an opener, I need to trust my skillset and then Rob has given me two opportunities against India, so it is up to me to take it when it arrives,” the Western Province man said.
It is the second time in the series where the winning margin was eight wickets, this coming after India’s demolition of the Proteas on Pink Day on Sunday.
Asked to explain the contrasting performances and results, the 26-year-old said there were times when good teams could have bad days at the office.
“First, we are a really good team and I think good teams can have one or two bad performances, that’s just the nature of the game.
“Having said that, this team is quite resilient, even just watching from the outside, the conversations are always positive and the guys were confident that we would be able to get back in our stride.
“I cannot give you a reason as to why there have been such polarising performances from both teams but it also shows that both teams are high-quality units,” he said.
On the positive brand of cricket they continue to display, De Zorzi said it was something the coach had asked, not just from him as an opener, but from the entire squad.
“That is what Rob has also asked of me, I am still learning in doing that and there are things I can get better at to try to extend that attacking intent.
“Obviously I would like to play that brand, but you have to have the conditions to suit it, be able to adapt because on some days you won’t be able to whack it from ball one.
“So I try to stay positive because that is what has been asked of me, and it is our mantra as a team, to try to find the positive option.
“Today [Tuesday] it worked for me but on another day it could work for any of the other guys as well,” he said.
The teams square off one more time, at Boland Park in Paarl (1pm), in a thrilling series decider on Thursday and both will be more than up for the challenge, De Zorzi says.
“I think the conditions will dictate what team is selected.
“We have a very experienced group with guys who are able to adapt, so whatever is thrown at us, our guys will be able to counter it,” he said.
