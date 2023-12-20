Gauteng and KZN to face off in main Khaya Majola Week match

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal will face each other in the main match of this year’s edition of the Khaya Majola Week in Makhanda on Wednesday.
These sides are two of the three unbeaten sides left after the fourth day. All the matches on the fourth day were affected by rain with only three matches delivering results.
The main match will be played at Graeme College’s Somerset Field. The school is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and this match will be the conclusion of a memorable year.
Both semifinals didn’t deliver a result.
Gauteng’s match against the Titans was restricted to 26 overs per team.
When the match was called off after rain interrupted play in the afternoon, the Titans were on 19 without loss after only five deliveries.
The other semifinal between KwaZulu-Natal and KZN Inland was restricted to 36 overs per side. The latter were on 59/3 after 14 overs when play was called off.
KwaZulu-Natal’s Hayden Bishop (108*) helped his side earlier to reach 208/4 in their allotted overs.
The Free State and the hosts, Eastern Province, will be fighting for survival in the platinum-section on the final day of the tournament.
Free State will face the only other unbeaten side, Mpumalanga, in their promotion/relegation clash, while Eastern Province will take on North West for a spot in next year’s Platinum section.
North West’s Muhammad Bulbalia (84) and Marneau Dreyer (82) shared an opening partnership of 165 runs to help their side to 1985/5 in their allotted 35 overs.
Northern Cape’s Simon Liversage (59) was without a doubt with Malan Lubbe their side’s stalwarts in Makhanda. North West, however, won the clash by 56 runs, according to the Duckworth/Lewis method.
It was one of only three matches where a result was produced.
Easterns were in a devastating mood against Kei. Their opening batsmen, Aldré Huyzer (164) and Sabelo Mabanga (142), shared a partnership of 311 runs to get their side to a massive 412/2 in 37 overs.
Huyzer’s innings are the third-highest ever at the Khaya Majola Week, only outdone by Free State’s Rilee Rossouw’s 182 versus Kei back in 2006, as well as Jaco Booysen of Easterns’ 179 against the Free State in 2002.
Huyzer only faced 105 deliveries and struck 14 fours and eight sixes in his innings.
His opening partner, Mabanga, only needed 84 deliveries to amass his runs hitting 23 boundaries, of which six were maximums.
Summarised scores (limited overs):
Central Gauteng Lions 208/5 (Richard Seletswane 56, David Teeger 48, Luke Francis 48, Lhuan-dré Pretorius 30; Tristan Luus 3/45); Titans 19/0 (Steve Stolk 11*). No Result.
KwaZulu-Natal 208/4 (Hayden Bishop 108*, Romashan Pillay 38; Caleb Thomas 1/5); KwaZulu-Natal Inland 59/3 (Brun Brokensha 18*; Ntando Soni 2/12). No Result.
Eastern Province 226/9 (Matthew Beamish 42, Russel Peterson 38, Matthew Poole 30*, Jean Upman 28, Esa Gangat 21; Juanrico Vorster 2/39); Boland 82/3 (Cormey van der Watt 43*, Riley Norton 21*; Matthew Beamish 2/29). No Result.
Western Province 201/7 (Kashief Joseph 72, Oliver Whitehead 29, Benjamin Whitehead 22; Connor Nel 3/37, Dakalo Leketa 2/19, Juan Viljoen 2/42); Free State 18/1 (André du Preez 10; Fayaad Davids 1/6). No Result.
Mpumalanga 184/9 (Luke Poisson 42, Davico Kruger 39, Jayden Meyer 31, Rovonne Singh 25: Jessie Lewis 3/31, Stefan May 2/33); Garden Route Badgers 177 (Zane Greyling 69, Stefan May 33; Davico Kruger 3/28, Dian Eicker 3/38). Mpumalanga won by seven runs (D/L-method).
North West 198/5 (Muhammed Bulbulia 84, Marneau Dreyer 82; Simon Liversage 3/12, Gift Seane 2/21); Northern Cape 124/8 (Simon Liversage 59, Junaid Jacobs 22; Kai Trumpleman 4/12, Tumelo Makume 2/33). North West won by 56 runs (D/L-method).
Border 185/8 (Tre Gilbert 59, Ryan Denston 31, Osiphesona Mbekwa 26; Michael Nel 2/21); Limpopo 89 (Jeandré Strydom 19; Hlumelo Ntlola 3/8, Adam Rogers 3/18, Ryan Debston 2/10, Chad Clark-Evans 2/11). Border won by 96 runs (D/L-method).
Easterns 412/2 (Aldré Huyzer 164, Sabelo Mabanga 142, Tristan van Schalkwyk 51*, Dewan Marais 35*, Extras 20; Melusi Mqabashe 1/71); Kei 39/4 (Aphiwe Magagamela 10; Ndaba Nhlakanipa 4/12). No Result.
Gauteng and KZN to face off in main Khaya Majola Week match
Image: Michaell Sheehan/Gallo Images
Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal will face each other in the main match of this year’s edition of the Khaya Majola Week in Makhanda on Wednesday.
These sides are two of the three unbeaten sides left after the fourth day. All the matches on the fourth day were affected by rain with only three matches delivering results.
The main match will be played at Graeme College’s Somerset Field. The school is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and this match will be the conclusion of a memorable year.
Both semifinals didn’t deliver a result.
Gauteng’s match against the Titans was restricted to 26 overs per team.
When the match was called off after rain interrupted play in the afternoon, the Titans were on 19 without loss after only five deliveries.
The other semifinal between KwaZulu-Natal and KZN Inland was restricted to 36 overs per side. The latter were on 59/3 after 14 overs when play was called off.
KwaZulu-Natal’s Hayden Bishop (108*) helped his side earlier to reach 208/4 in their allotted overs.
The Free State and the hosts, Eastern Province, will be fighting for survival in the platinum-section on the final day of the tournament.
Free State will face the only other unbeaten side, Mpumalanga, in their promotion/relegation clash, while Eastern Province will take on North West for a spot in next year’s Platinum section.
North West’s Muhammad Bulbalia (84) and Marneau Dreyer (82) shared an opening partnership of 165 runs to help their side to 1985/5 in their allotted 35 overs.
Northern Cape’s Simon Liversage (59) was without a doubt with Malan Lubbe their side’s stalwarts in Makhanda. North West, however, won the clash by 56 runs, according to the Duckworth/Lewis method.
It was one of only three matches where a result was produced.
Easterns were in a devastating mood against Kei. Their opening batsmen, Aldré Huyzer (164) and Sabelo Mabanga (142), shared a partnership of 311 runs to get their side to a massive 412/2 in 37 overs.
Huyzer’s innings are the third-highest ever at the Khaya Majola Week, only outdone by Free State’s Rilee Rossouw’s 182 versus Kei back in 2006, as well as Jaco Booysen of Easterns’ 179 against the Free State in 2002.
Huyzer only faced 105 deliveries and struck 14 fours and eight sixes in his innings.
His opening partner, Mabanga, only needed 84 deliveries to amass his runs hitting 23 boundaries, of which six were maximums.
Summarised scores (limited overs):
Central Gauteng Lions 208/5 (Richard Seletswane 56, David Teeger 48, Luke Francis 48, Lhuan-dré Pretorius 30; Tristan Luus 3/45); Titans 19/0 (Steve Stolk 11*). No Result.
KwaZulu-Natal 208/4 (Hayden Bishop 108*, Romashan Pillay 38; Caleb Thomas 1/5); KwaZulu-Natal Inland 59/3 (Brun Brokensha 18*; Ntando Soni 2/12). No Result.
Eastern Province 226/9 (Matthew Beamish 42, Russel Peterson 38, Matthew Poole 30*, Jean Upman 28, Esa Gangat 21; Juanrico Vorster 2/39); Boland 82/3 (Cormey van der Watt 43*, Riley Norton 21*; Matthew Beamish 2/29). No Result.
Western Province 201/7 (Kashief Joseph 72, Oliver Whitehead 29, Benjamin Whitehead 22; Connor Nel 3/37, Dakalo Leketa 2/19, Juan Viljoen 2/42); Free State 18/1 (André du Preez 10; Fayaad Davids 1/6). No Result.
Mpumalanga 184/9 (Luke Poisson 42, Davico Kruger 39, Jayden Meyer 31, Rovonne Singh 25: Jessie Lewis 3/31, Stefan May 2/33); Garden Route Badgers 177 (Zane Greyling 69, Stefan May 33; Davico Kruger 3/28, Dian Eicker 3/38). Mpumalanga won by seven runs (D/L-method).
North West 198/5 (Muhammed Bulbulia 84, Marneau Dreyer 82; Simon Liversage 3/12, Gift Seane 2/21); Northern Cape 124/8 (Simon Liversage 59, Junaid Jacobs 22; Kai Trumpleman 4/12, Tumelo Makume 2/33). North West won by 56 runs (D/L-method).
Border 185/8 (Tre Gilbert 59, Ryan Denston 31, Osiphesona Mbekwa 26; Michael Nel 2/21); Limpopo 89 (Jeandré Strydom 19; Hlumelo Ntlola 3/8, Adam Rogers 3/18, Ryan Debston 2/10, Chad Clark-Evans 2/11). Border won by 96 runs (D/L-method).
Easterns 412/2 (Aldré Huyzer 164, Sabelo Mabanga 142, Tristan van Schalkwyk 51*, Dewan Marais 35*, Extras 20; Melusi Mqabashe 1/71); Kei 39/4 (Aphiwe Magagamela 10; Ndaba Nhlakanipa 4/12). No Result.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Sport
Cricket
Sport