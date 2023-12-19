The directors, management, and staff of Eastern Province Cricket (EPC) and Cricket Eastern Cape (Warriors) are mourning the passing of long-time board member Zak Limbada on Monday morning.
Limbada, a former Executive at PPC Cement was appointed in 2013 by Cricket SA to assist EPC with its turnaround plan.
He subsequently served as the EPC lead independent director and chair of finance until his term ended in October 2021.
At the time of his passing, he was the Cricket Eastern Cape (Warriors) chair of finance.
Former EP President and CSA vice-president Donovan May said: “He was one of the first independent directors to have served this game at EPC. He helped take EPC to another level through his expertise and skills.
“People like him are very rare these days. He was unselfish in the way that he acted. He always wanted the best for cricket.”
“We are going to miss him, and the laughs we have shared at Dafabet St George’s Park during cricket games.”
Former EP Cricket CEO Mark Williams added: “Zak will be remembered for the time he devoted to cricket, his gentle mannerisms and his dignified leadership.”
“We have seen many achievements during the years where he has been responsible as chairman of EPC Fincom to oversee the recovery of the financial administration of EPC.
“Under his leadership, EPC went from a financially distressed organisation to a going concern, and we thank him for that”. — EP Cricket
EP Cricket mourn death of former director Zak Limbada
