WP out of running for top spot at Khaya Majola Week in Makhanda

Last year’s unofficial champions of the Khaya Majola Week, Western Province, are out of the race to claim the first official title in years.
The Titans defeated Western Province by 16 runs in a closely contested match on Monday's third day of the tournament in Makhanda.
Not even a century by Benni Hansen (114*) could save their day and tournament.
Hansen has had a superb week so far and undoubtedly will have made the SA Schools selectors sit up and take notice.
Titans pace merchants Hernus Marais (4/18) and Tristan Luus (2/41) caused Western Province’s batsmen problems.
The Titans will face the early favourites to be crowned champions, the Central Gauteng Lions, in the semifinal on the fourth day.
KwaZulu-Natal and KZN Inland will battle it out in the other semifinal for a spot in the final.
Western Province will face Free State in their next match.
The loser will play in a promotion/relegation match on the final day of the tournament.
Free State and hosts Eastern Province will be searching for their first victory in Makhanda.
The Central Gauteng Lions had to work hard to defeat KZN Inland by 29 runs to top their pool.
Ross Boast (2/30) showed his class and had the Lions with their backs to the wall at 35/3 after his first spell.
Luke Francis (73) and Henricus Meyer (41) had to bat their team out of trouble.
North West’s Ludwich Schuld (117*) also made sure with his second century of the week that the selectors had not forgotten about him.
He steered his side to a four-wicket victory over Border.
This victory means North West are in the running to gain promotion.
Border brothers Jacques (70) and Ben van der Merwe (59) contributed half-centuries in the defeat.
SA U19 all-rounder Riley Norton (84*) was the star for Boland as they beat Free State by 74 runs.
This performance has kept Norton’s hopes to do the double — SA Schools cricket and rugby, alive.
Johan Wege (52) and Josh Jordaan (52) also added half-centuries for Boland.
KwaZulu-Natal topped their pool after a convincing 131-run victory over EP.
Ross Coetzee (66*) and Hayden Bishop (50) led the batting effort, while Ntando Soni (3/11) continued his excellent performances with the ball.
Summarised scorecards (limited overs):
Central Gauteng Lions 196/8 (Luke Francis 73, Henricus Meyer 41, Tjaart Mentz 34; Cameron Strudwick 2/24, Ross Boast 2/30); KwaZulu-Natal Inland 167 (Natanzi Denega 30, Ross Boast 29, Nathan Beaumont 27; Fayaaz Vawda 4/31, Esosa Aihevba 2/25, Tjaart Mentz 2/30). Central Gauteng Lions won by 29 runs.
KwaZulu-Natal 226/7 (Ross Coetzee 66*, Hayden Bishop 50, Bandile Mbatha 47, Evan Fouché 25, Extras 20; Jean Upman 3/21); Eastern Province 95 (Matthew Poole 36; Ntando Soni 3/11, Ross Coetzee 2/15). KwaZulu-Natal won by 131 runs.
Titans 230/9 (Lethabo Phahlamohlaka 52, Lukas van Rensburg 43, Mohammad Aslam 32, Hernus Marais 24, Modise Maloka 21, Marcus Bakker 21; Alexander Combrink 4/42, Raeeq Daniels 2/49); Western Province 214 (Benjamin Hansen 114*, Ethan Kotze 43, Paul James 28; Hernus Marais 4/18, Tristan Luus 2/41). Titans won by 16 runs.
Boland 246/6 (Riley Norton 84*, Johan Wege 52, Josh Jordaan 52; Kamohelo Mokoena 1/6); Free State 172 (Connor Nel 50, Juan Viljoen 45, Samakelo Lepetho 26; Juanrico Vorster 4/28). Boland won by 74 runs.
Border 214 (Jacques van der Merwe 70, Ben van der Merwe 59; Zavier van Rensburg 3/45; Berno de Klerk 2/37, Kalego Moloto 2/41); North West 217/6 (Ludwich Schuld 117*, Caiden Seleka 42, Extras 25; Lithemba Noyomi 3/62, Hlumelo Ntlola 2/35). North West won by four wickets.
Garden Route Badgers 273/6 (Zane Greyling 66, Elro Spies 61, Thurston Murphy 48, Extras 36, Devino Koen 21*; Tshegofatso Nthare 2/48, Parth Patel 2/54); Easterns 225 (Sabelo Mabanga 65, Tristan van Schalkwyk 57, Aldré Huyzers 43, Dean Hackner 23; Stefan May 4/48, Jessie Lewis 2/23, Charl-Francois Marais 2/54). Garden Route Badgers won by 48 runs.
Limpopo 89 (Victor Sehata 27, Michael Nel 21*; Malan Lubbe 3/14, Luan de la Rey 3/26, Tumiso Seetelo 2/11); Northern Cape 95/1 (Simon Liversage 41, Gift Seane 21*; Nsuku Mathye 1/26). Northern Cape won by nine wickets.
Kei 66 (Esam Mpafa 25*; Dian Eicker 4/16, Luke Poisson 3/19, Curtleigh Koetzee 2/9); Mpumalanga 67/1 (Rovonne Singh 31*; Qika Nika 1/4). Mpumalanga won by nine wickets.
WP out of running for top spot at Khaya Majola Week in Makhanda
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images
