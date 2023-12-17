Record bowling haul and three tons on day two of Khaya Majola Week

Easterns’ leg-spinner Parth Patel recorded the best-ever bowling figures at the annual Khaya Majola Week when he took Northern Cape’s batting line-up apart on the Salem Cricket Ground just outside Makhanda on Sunday.
Patel grabbed seven wickets for only 15 runs in his ten overs. This included a hat-trick as he removed Luan de la Rey (1), Kaiden van Wyk (0) and Oratile Jubeni (0) in successive deliveries.
The previous record for the best bowling figures at the week belonged to Daryn du Pavillon (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) who set the record back in 2012 against North West (7/18) in Potchefstroom.
Three batsmen Ivan Lockem (KZN Inland), Blake Simpson (KwaZulu-Natal) and Tre Gilbert (Border) recorded centuries on the second day of the tournament.
Simpson produced an all-round performance as he helped his side to a 22-run victory over Western Province. He scored 103 runs to help his side reach 207 runs before also being the pick of his side’s bowling attack with bowling figures of 2/17.
Lockem (100) partnered with Murray Baker (78) to help KZN Inland to reach 262/7 in their allotted 50 overs against Boland. The team from the Winelands suffered their second defeat as only Josh Jordaan (45) and Riley Norton (33*) managed to provide some resistance with the bat in hand.
Border’s captain Gilbert (107) faced a mere 83 deliveries in his innings hitting 19 boundaries as his side smashed Kei by 252 runs. He received some valuable support from Wayden Plaatjies (76*).
Border’s Amahle Masiko (5/18) also picked up a five-wicket haul to help restrict Kei to 72 runs.
The Central Gauteng Lions made another statement on the second day as they beat Free State by 10 wickets. SA U19 fast bowler Esosa Aihevba (6/26) had too many questions for the Free Staters.
Tshepo Stafa (47*) and Thebe Gazide (23*) got Gauteng over the line.
The Titans broke the hosts, Eastern Province’s, hearts as they defeated them by seven wickets. EP are still looking to bag their first victory at this year’s tournament.
Steve Stolk (69) was in devastating form and only faced 40 deliveries. Jorich van Schalkwyk (53*) also weighed in with an unbeaten half-century.
North West had no answer to Mpumalanga's Luke Poisson who removed four batsmen for only 29 runs before getting his side across the line with an unbeaten 65 runs.
Enathi Kitshini of the Garden Route Badgers also produced an all-round performance to help his side to a 122-run victory over Limpopo. He top-scored with 86 runs as Zane Greyling (81) and Zander Nel (58) also made half-centuries.
Kitshini then grabbed four wickets for 37 to give his side a reason to celebrate.
Summarised scores (50 overs):
Eastern Province 226/7 (Harry van Heerden 50, Jean Upman 41*, Matthew Poole 36, Matthew Beamish 33; Lungile Mabuza 2/43); Titans 227/3 (Steve Stolk 69, Jorich van Schalkwyk 53*, Dumisane Motshwene 51, Lukas van Rensburg 33). Titans won by seven wickets.
KwaZulu-Natal 207 (Blake Simpson 103, Ross Coetzee 28; Raeeq Daniels 4/41, Mbuleko Dube 3/35); Western Province 185 (Benni Hansen 42, Raeeq Daniels 32, Sibulele Sibunzana 31, Extras 20; Blake Simpson 2/17, Sandiswa Yeni 2/23, Nqobani Mokoena 2/36, Ross Coetzee 2/44). KwaZulu-Natal won by 22 runs.
Free State 70 (Khanyisile Nondwangu 36; Esosa Aihevba 6/26, Sipho Potsane 2/2, Cole Francis 2/20); Central Gauteng Lions 73/0 (Tshepo Stafa 47*, Thebe Gazibe 23*). Gauteng Lions won by ten wickets.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland 262/7 (Ivan Lockem 100, Murray Baker 78, Bryn Brokensha 22*, Extras 20; Callum Appollis 2/27); Boland 137 (Josh Jordaan 45, Riley Norton 33*; Caleb Thomas 2/12, Ross Boast 2/18). KwaZulu-Natal Inland won by 125 runs.
Easterns 213 (Dewan Marais 88, Sheldon van Wyk 54; Simon Liversage 2/2, Oratile Jubeni 2/60); Northern Cape 119 (Extras 29, Malan Lubbe 26, Simon Liversage 21; Parth Patel 7/15). Easterns won by 94 runs.
North West 165 (Ludwich Schuld 50, Thuto Matjoi 44, Extras 34; Luke Poisson 4/29, Davico Kruger 2/26, Dian Eicker 2/34); Mpumalanga 166/6 (Luke Poisson 65*, Ruben Bodemer 22; Berno de Klerk 2/25). Mpumalanga won by four wickets.
Border 324/5 (Tre Gilbert 107, Wayden Plaatjies 76*, Chulumanco Macozomu 44, Extras 35, Bevaneo Mayham 33; Mamve Mditswa 2/68); Kei 72 (Qiqa Nika 24*, Extras 20; Amahle Masiko 5/18, Chad Evans 2/11, Ryan Denston 2/14). Border won by 252 runs.
Garden Route Badgers 321/5 (Enathi Kitshini 86, Zane Greyling 81, Extras 49, Zander Nel 58, Devino Koert 24*; Nsuku Mathye 2/39, Masilo Moremi 2/42); Limpopo 199 (Ruben Vosloo 77, Maan Mistry 38, Extras 20; Enathi Kitshini 4/37, Josh Karelse 2/25, Corné Kennedy 2/50). Garden Route Badgers won by 122 runs.
Record bowling haul and three tons on day two of Khaya Majola Week
Image: Micheal Sheehan/Gallo Images
