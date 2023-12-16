T20 leagues can aid in development of young careers, says Shamsi

The impact of Twenty20 cricket leagues around the globe can play a pivotal role in the development of young players, says Proteas wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.
Shamo, as he is known among his peers, said the leagues could be a building block for many young players.
The former world No 1 bowler in the T20 format said the leagues gave players the opportunity to experience cricket of an international standard due to its inclusion of world-class players.
Speaking after SA beat India in the second T20 in Gqeberha on Tuesday, the Titans spinner explained how his introduction to international-level cricket had started in one of the T20 global events.
“I think from my own experience, playing in different leagues, has helped my growth,” he said.
“As a youngster, going to the Caribbean Premier League, playing there before I made my debut for the Proteas against West Indies, it just helped me feel so relaxed.
“Because I had been in those stadiums, done well on those pitches, when I did eventually play for SA, I felt at home.
“When you play in different leagues, you have guys like Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and others with little bits of golden nuggets of what people do slightly differently.
“Sometimes it will work, sometimes it doesn’t, but at the end of the day you improve as a player.”
Speaking on the SA20, Shamsi felt it was a great stepping stone for the young SA talent.
“You’re playing with and against the best international players, both from SA and abroad,” he said.
“Over the years we have seen what the IPL has done for young Indian players.
“When they come to the international scene, they have already played in front of huge crowds.
“They’ve had their disappointments and successes, so they know how to deal it all.
“We’ve only had one season of SA20, so we may not see it right away, but in the years to come we will see how much more prepared our new generation, and even the guys in the system, will be when they do play for the Proteas.”
With the T20 World Cup still some time away, Shamsi said the next few months would be about players continuing to execute the aggressive style of play that has been adopted by the Proteas.
“Nobody knows who’s going to the World Cup, but the way this Proteas team is approaching things, we don’t look too far ahead.
“It wasn’t even looking as far as the next match. It was about the next day’s training session and what players needed to do individually to achieve what they wanted to in that session.”
With the conclusion on the T20 series in Johannesburg on Thursday, where India overcame the Proteas by 106 runs to share the trophy, the Proteas’ focus shifts to a three-match ODI series, which gets under way with the Pink ODI at the Wanderers on Sunday, starting at 10am.
HeraldLIVE
T20 leagues can aid in development of young careers, says Shamsi
Sports reporter
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
The impact of Twenty20 cricket leagues around the globe can play a pivotal role in the development of young players, says Proteas wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.
Shamo, as he is known among his peers, said the leagues could be a building block for many young players.
The former world No 1 bowler in the T20 format said the leagues gave players the opportunity to experience cricket of an international standard due to its inclusion of world-class players.
Speaking after SA beat India in the second T20 in Gqeberha on Tuesday, the Titans spinner explained how his introduction to international-level cricket had started in one of the T20 global events.
“I think from my own experience, playing in different leagues, has helped my growth,” he said.
“As a youngster, going to the Caribbean Premier League, playing there before I made my debut for the Proteas against West Indies, it just helped me feel so relaxed.
“Because I had been in those stadiums, done well on those pitches, when I did eventually play for SA, I felt at home.
“When you play in different leagues, you have guys like Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and others with little bits of golden nuggets of what people do slightly differently.
“Sometimes it will work, sometimes it doesn’t, but at the end of the day you improve as a player.”
Speaking on the SA20, Shamsi felt it was a great stepping stone for the young SA talent.
“You’re playing with and against the best international players, both from SA and abroad,” he said.
“Over the years we have seen what the IPL has done for young Indian players.
“When they come to the international scene, they have already played in front of huge crowds.
“They’ve had their disappointments and successes, so they know how to deal it all.
“We’ve only had one season of SA20, so we may not see it right away, but in the years to come we will see how much more prepared our new generation, and even the guys in the system, will be when they do play for the Proteas.”
With the T20 World Cup still some time away, Shamsi said the next few months would be about players continuing to execute the aggressive style of play that has been adopted by the Proteas.
“Nobody knows who’s going to the World Cup, but the way this Proteas team is approaching things, we don’t look too far ahead.
“It wasn’t even looking as far as the next match. It was about the next day’s training session and what players needed to do individually to achieve what they wanted to in that session.”
With the conclusion on the T20 series in Johannesburg on Thursday, where India overcame the Proteas by 106 runs to share the trophy, the Proteas’ focus shifts to a three-match ODI series, which gets under way with the Pink ODI at the Wanderers on Sunday, starting at 10am.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Soccer