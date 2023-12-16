Indian ODI series a side dish in summer’s cricket feast

Having had its moment in the sun, it’s back to the shadows for the ODI format, even if “Pink Day” briefly provides a spotlight this Sunday.
The debate around the future of 50-overs cricket can go back to the hallways, washbasins or water coolers now that the World Cup is done.
But the frequency with which the ICC hosts events means talk about the format’s future will switch back to the boardroom in due course.
Because of the ICC’s annual event schedule, the focus is on T20s ahead of next year’s World Cup, and in 2025, ODIs can return to focus.
What that has created is a tricky balancing act for players and coaches, the people expected to perform on the field and make the product worthwhile viewing.
The three-match series between SA and India that starts at the Wanderers on Sunday reflects how Rob Walter and his Indian counterpart, Rahul Dravid, are trying to achieve that equilibrium, while putting the building blocks in place for the future.
Of course, India’s resources, both financial and in terms of players, allow them to carry out that exercise in a more radical fashion.
Only three of their 16-man squad played in the ODI World Cup, with Dravid understandably targeting the T20s and Tests on the SA tour.
In addition to the T20 World Cup, the Tests count towards the World Test Championship cycle.
India already have one win under their belt, having triumphed in the Caribbean earlier this year, while the short series is the first for the Proteas in the 2023-25 WTC.
Walter, having agreed to prioritising the Tests this summer, can’t be quite as expansive with his selection as Dravid.
There are seven players from the Proteas World Cup included in the ODI group for the series against India, and just Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj are part of the Test squad, too.
Though the 2027 World Cup is a priority for CSA and Walter, there is probably scope to try to ring a little bit more out of the group that made it to the semifinals this year.
CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe has said the 2025 Champions Trophy, which for now is set to be hosted in Pakistan, will mark a line in the sand for some of the players.
Those are likely to include Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen, who will be 35 or older by the time the next 50-overs World Cup is hosted in SA.
Notwithstanding Bavuma’s poor World Cup, they are all still significant contributors with the bat for the Proteas and by the end of the Champions Trophy they should have clearly earmarked how long they wish to continue and, specifically, if they want to play in 2027.
While the series that starts on Sunday holds no major bearing on 2027, the inclusion of Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi and Mihlali Mpongwana offers hints about areas Walter wants to strengthen and stabilise in the next few years.
There are others such as Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis and Matthew Breetzke who will be desperate to establish themselves in the next few years as well.
It’s unlikely that will happen all that same time because the incumbents deserve a shot at the Champions Trophy, especially as by that stage so much of the togetherness they’ve worked so hard to foster since Walter’s appointment they hope will allow them to go a couple of steps further than they managed in India a few weeks ago.
As much as there may be a need for changes and an understanding that there may be fewer ODIs played in the next few years, CSA’s patient approach for now has merit.
After the Champions Trophy, the wheels of selection are likely to accelerate.
The ODI squads are:
SA: Aiden Markram (capt), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar
