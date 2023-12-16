Bangladesh have Proteas in a spin at Buffalo Park

It was like the Bangladesh Women spinners were operating in their home cities Chittagong or Dhaka as they starred to help their side to a 119-run victory in the opening ODI against the Proteas Women at Buffalo Park in East London on Saturday evening.
Coming into the encounter, Proteas Women captain Laura Wolvaardt said she expected her team to face a trial by spin and that the conditions would suit the visitors.
“They bowled one seamer against us in the T20 series and the rest was slow spin. Based on the nets, conditions here might be slow too,” Wolvaardt said before the match.
She hit the nail on the head as it became a reality with the Bangladesh spin quartet of Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter and Marufa Akter engineering the Proteas' downfall.
Chasing a tricky total of 251 to win on a spinning surface, the Proteas had a shaky start as they lost openers Laura Wolvaardt (5) and Tazmin Brits (4) within the first two overs.
At 9-2, the East London faithful were in shock mode.
Homegirl Anneke Bosch came in at three to help Sune Luus steady the Proteas' sinking ship slightly with a 41-run fourth-wicket stand.
However, Bosch (16) was caught behind by wicketkeeper Nigar Sultana off Akter's bowling.
Luus, the only Proteas batter to settle in the middle, followed soon after for a gusty 31 runs off 38 balls.
From there it was all Bangladesh as they removed Delmi Tucker (14), Nadine de Klerk (1), Sinalo Jafta (11), and Nonkuleleko Mlaba (0) in quick succession.
Debutant Eliz-Mari Marx's (35) efforts at the end with the willow were in vain, as Proteas were bowled out for 131.
Nahida Akter (3/33), Khan (2/24), Khatun (2/32) and Maru Akter (1/19) were the pick of the visitors' bowling attack and ensured a 1-0 lead heading to the JB Marks Oval Cricket ground in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, in hot conditions, Murshida Khatun scored an unbeaten 91 runs off 100 balls to help her side post 250 for three after being inserted by Wolvaardt. She hit 12 boundaries.
Openers Shamima Sultana (34) and Fargana Hoque (35) with Nigar Sultana (38) and Shorna Akter (27) at the back end chipped in to make sure the Asian side posted a solid target.
Tucker, Mlaba and Marx all picked up a wicket.
