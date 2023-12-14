Hendricks focuses on setting the platform for others

Assessing conditions and setting a platform for the lower order will again be key for the Proteas as they head into the third KFC T20 cricket international against India in Johannesburg on Thursday, SA opening batsman Reeza Hendricks said.
Hendricks did exactly that in the team’s five-wicket DLS win over India in the second T20 game at St George’s Park on Tuesday.
He scored a measured 49 from 27 balls to help set the platform for victory in the rain-affected encounter.
Coupled with a valuable 30 off 17 balls from Aiden Markram, the Proteas ensured an exciting, series-deciding clash when the two meet at the Wanderers on Thursday (5pm).
Despite the loss of two early wickets, the visitors rallied as middle-order batsman Rinku Singh clubbed an unbeaten 68 and skipper Suryakumar Yadav made 56 to help them to 180/7 before it started raining with three balls remaining.
With the Proteas’ target revised to 152 off 15 overs, the contributions of Hendricks and Markram, plus others, helped the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after the first match in Durban was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
“I think it’s quite an important role in the team because we have to go out there and assess conditions, how it’s playing and then set the tone from there,” Hendricks said of the opener’s role.
“Our approach is pretty simple; we want to be able to assess conditions fairly quickly, see what the opposition is doing with the ball, make up our judgments from that and play accordingly.
“It is also about setting a base for the middle-order guys to come in and finish things.”
Hendricks has been stuck in a revolving door in the national team, but he normally displays exactly what he is about when given the chance.
“The big thing for me is to control what I can control and be ready for when the opportunity does come,” he said.
“That is my approach. It is quite simple and I just try to stay as positive as possible for when I do get the chance to be out in the middle.”
Hendricks said the youthful team members brought a new energy to the environment.
With the team adopting an aggressive brand of cricket in the 50-over format, the Lions man said their approach to the shorter format was quite similar in that they were always looking to play positively.
“The T20 game as a whole says what we should be doing,” he said.
“There have been a lot of chats about how to approach it and the T20 game allows you to play freely and express yourself.
“It is a conversation driven by our coach Rob [Walter] and batting coach JP [Duminy].
“With T20 matches being short [on its own] and then [having a] shortened game as well, it allows for more expressive cricket.
“So it is a conversation being pushed by the coaching staff and it’s up to us as players to execute it.”
HeraldLIVE
Hendricks focuses on setting the platform for others
Image: GALLO IMAGES/RICHARD HUGGARD
HeraldLIVE
