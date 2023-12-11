Rain decides T20I opener between SA and India

The rain had the final say in the first T20 International between the Proteas and India as play was abandoned without a ball being bowled at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
With the threat of rain lingering from when the teams arrived in Durban, it came as little surprise when the 3.30pm toss was delayed on Sunday.
Originally scheduled to get under way at 4pm, the drizzle became steadier as the light faded, and when 4.40pm rolled up, there was still no let up as the match started losing overs, with more rain expected into the evening.
As the clock ticked past 5pm, there was still no change in overhead conditions and the match was eventually called off shortly before 6pm.
The three-match series now moves on to Gqeberha for the second instalment on Tuesday where more rain is forecast, before it heads to Johannesburg for the potential series decider at the Wanderers 48 hours later.
The teams will then play three ODIs between December 17 and 21 before the first of two Test matches gets under way at SuperSport Park in Pretoria on December 26 with the second scheduled for Newlands in Cape Town on January 3.
• Meanwhile, three Dafabet Warriors players have been named in two SA A squads chosen to face India A in a two-match tour starting this week.
Warriors captain Matthew Breetzke, Siya Plaatjie and Sinethemba Qeshile were selected for the sides to contest two four-day matches between December 11-14 and again on December 26-29.
Plaatjie was named in the side to contest the first match at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, while Qeshile and Warriors skipper Breetzke were named in the second side.
The first match will see former SA U19 captain Bryce Parsons lead the side into battle against the visitors from Monday to Thursday.
Breetzke, who is in the Proteas side that was meant to play in the T20 series opener against India on Sunday, will lead the second side out at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, from December 26 to 29.
The squad for the first match is filled with young up-and-comers from across the domestic cricket scene, some of whom will be experiencing cricket at an international level for the first time.
However, the second match sees the return to action for a number of Test-capped players — Zubayr Hamza, Duanne Olivier, Ryan Rickelton, Khaya Zondo and left-arm orthodox spinner Bjorn Fortuin.
SA A squad against India A, 1st 4-day match: Bryce Parsons (captain), Eathan Bosch, Junaid Dawood, Jean du Plessis, Rubin Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen, Evan Jones, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Odirile Modimokoane, Hlompho Modimokoane, Siya Plaatjie, Cameron Shekleton and Yaseen Valli.
SA A squad against India A, 2nd 4-day match: Matthew Breetzke (captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Duanne Olivier, Sinethemba Qeshile, Joshua Richards, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Johan van Dyk and Khaya Zondo. — Additional reporting by CSA
