Warriors must keep feet on the ground — Meyer
Seamer hopes side can capitalise on momentum after huge win over Lions
Dafabet Warriors seamer Renaldo Meyer hopes they can capitalise on the momentum they have picked up after they swept aside the DP World Lions in the CSA 4-Day Series on Saturday.
Meyer was the difference with the ball for the home side as he claimed 5/41 and 3/42 to finish the match with 8/83 to record career-best innings and match bowling figures as the Warriors overcame the Gauteng side by a huge 305 runs inside three days...
