New sponsor: out with the milk, in with a shot of something stronger for Proteas
The Proteas will replace one Indian sponsor for another, swapping milk for blended whisky for the series with India next month.
Instead of dairy company Amul's name appearing on the sleeve of the Proteas shirt as was the case during the World Cup recently, the Proteas will carry the name of Royal Green on the back of their shirts in all three series against India this summer.
Royal Green is a creation of the ADS Distilleries company based in the Indian capital, Delhi. The company's last financial records, released in September, indicate that ADS had turnover in the region of R780m.
The acquisition of Royal Green will cover all eight matches of India’s tour to South Africa, which starts next week.
Here’s a special message from team South Africa, this world cup season. As you cheer for your favourite cricketers, be an example of goodness and Be More Milk. @ProteasMenCSA #Amul #BeMoreMilk #Cricket #SouthAfrica #proteasmencsa
Exact financial figures were not immediately known, but it is unlikely the deal with Royal Green will be in the region of R5m, which Amul signed up for. That agreement was for the World Cup, an event with a higher profile than a month-long tour, though the two Tests included in the upcoming tour will provide more time for exposure for Royal Green to the vast and lucrative Indian audience.
It is not Royal Green’s first foray into cricket either — that came during the IPL earlier this year when it signed as an associate sponsor with Indian Premier League franchise the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Cricket SA (CSA) has struggled to attract sponsors because of a series of administrative scandals in the past four years. Despite Royal Green's agreement, the Proteas are still without a headline sponsor, which would normally feature on the front of the shirt.
NEWS 🚨 -BCCI announces extension of contracts for Head Coach and Support Staff, Team India (Senior Men)— BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2023
More details here - https://t.co/rtLoyCIEmi #TeamIndia
According to one senior CSA official, there has been interest from local companies to attach their names to the national cricket side, but nothing has been finalised. The Proteas had a reasonably successful World Cup, surpassing the expectations of many commentators and the South African public by reaching the semifinals.
There they lost to eventual champions Australia, but with the 2027 World Cup being hosted in South Africa, and should the Proteas’ performances continue on an upward curve, brands may find them an attractive option in the future.
The Indian team arrive in Durban next Wednesday ahead of the first of three T20 Internationals against the Proteas. Those will be followed by a three-match ODI series and then the highlight of the tour, the two Tests in Centurion and Cape Town.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday confirmed the extension of head coach Rahul Dravid’s contract.
It has also been reported in India that superstar Virat Kohli, who was named player of the tournament at the World Cup, asked not to be considered for selection for the two white-ball series. He has reportedly indicated his willingness to play in the Test matches.
India have not won a Test series in South Africa.