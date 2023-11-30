Petersen century paves way for possible SA A victory
Keegan Petersen’s innings-defining century ensured SA A gained an enormous advantage and moved them closer to levelling the 4-Day international series against the West Indies A at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.
The 30-year-old struck an unbeaten and SA A career-best score of 112 off 134 balls (10 fours, five sixes) to help his team reach 294 before captain Neil Brand declared and set the visitors a target of 442...
