Grey High to host top schools in January cricket festival

A total of 12 top cricketing schools from across SA will converge on Gqeberha on January 11 for the annual Grey Cricket Festival, providing an exciting start to the year.
Hosted alternately by Bloemfontein’s Grey College and Gqeberha’s Grey High School, the 2024 edition will unfold with the opening match scheduled between the hosts, Grey High, and Menlo Park on January 11 at the Pollock Oval.
Grey College get their year under way with a clash against Selborne at Victoria Park, while their neighbours from Bloemfontein, St Andrew’s School, take on Jeppe in what promises to be an intriguing match.
The hosts continue their campaign in a timed format match against KES from Johannesburg before switching to a 50-overs game against Glenwood on the Saturday.
They finish with one final test on the Sunday against Jeppe.
Grey High boast a proud cricketing tradition, with their alumni including SA players such as Graeme and Peter Pollock, Dave Callaghan, Pieter Strydom and Wayne Parnell.
Most recently they have produced the likes of Tristan Stubbs, who made his international debut for the Proteas in 2022, and Colin Ackermann, who earned his national stripes for the Netherlands in 2019.
The yearly festival will provide an early glimpse of some of the stars of the future as the participating schools include some of the finest nurseries of schoolboy cricket talent in the country.
The provisional fixtures:
January 11 (time cricket): Grey High School v Menlo Park (Pollock Oval), Grey College v Selborne (Victoria Park), Pearson v KES (Pearson), St Andrew’s School v Jeppe (Old Grey), Framesby v Namibia Invitational (Framesby), Potchefstroom Volkskool v Glenwood (Kolisi Field)
January 12 (time cricket): Grey High School v KES (Pollock Oval), St Andrew’s School v Potchefstroom Volkskool (Victoria Park), Pearson v Namibia Invitational (Pearson), Framesby v Glenwood (Framesby), Grey College v Menlo Park (Old Grey), Jeppe v Selborne (Kolisi Field)
January 13 (50 overs): Grey High School v Glenwood (Pollock Field), Selborne v Menlo Park (Victoria Park), St Andrew’s School v Namibia Invitational (Old Grey), Pearson v Grey College (Pearson), Framesby v Jeppe (Framesby), KES v Potchefstroom Volkskool (Kolisi Field)
January 14 (T20/50 overs): Grey High School v Jeppe (Pollock Field), KES v Menlo Park (Victoria Park), Pearson v Potchefstroom Volkskool (Pearson), Namibia Invitational v Selborne (Kolisi Field, T20), Framesby v St Andrew’s School (Framesby, T20), Glenwood v Grey College (Old Grey, T20)
