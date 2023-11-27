Breetzke smashes 274 to help Old Grey thump Despatch
Dafabet Warriors skipper Matthew Breetzke made a sensational return to the club cricket scene for Tavcor Suzuki Old Grey when he chalked up a sublime double century in their 203-run victory against Despatch in the EP cricket premier league on Saturday.
The enigmatic righthander, who opened the batting for Old Grey, spent nearly 44 overs in the middle, hitting 31 boundaries and 18 sixes on his way to a mammoth 274 from 123 deliveries to help his side post a commanding 490/5 in their 50 overs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.