×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Simetu eager to learn under Peterson’s guidance

Premium
By Amir Chetty - 24 November 2023

Perfecting his craft under the guidance of former Proteas spinner Robin Peterson was a major reason to make the move to Gqeberha during the off-season, Dafabet Warriors spinner Siya Simetu said.

The experienced left-arm orthodox bowler made his debut for the Gqeberha side in their last CSA 4-Day Series encounter against the Gbets Rocks, and despite taking only one wicket in the match, showed he was more than capable of putting in solid performances when needed...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct

Latest