Simetu eager to learn under Peterson’s guidance
Perfecting his craft under the guidance of former Proteas spinner Robin Peterson was a major reason to make the move to Gqeberha during the off-season, Dafabet Warriors spinner Siya Simetu said.
The experienced left-arm orthodox bowler made his debut for the Gqeberha side in their last CSA 4-Day Series encounter against the Gbets Rocks, and despite taking only one wicket in the match, showed he was more than capable of putting in solid performances when needed...
