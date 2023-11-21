Brand eager to impress against Windies A
Momentum Multiply Titans all-rounder Neil Brand believes the role of captaincy brings out the best in his game and will look forward to using that experience when he leads SA A into battle against West Indies A on Tuesday.
The side will face off against their Caribbean counterparts in three four-day tour matches which kick off at Willowmoore Park in Benoni before moving on to Buffalo Park in East London...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.