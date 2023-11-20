India coach Dravid hails exceptional Rohit despite final heartbreak

India coach Rahul Dravid described captain Rohit Sharma as an exceptional leader despite the team's six-wicket defeat by Australia in the World Cup final that ended their 10-match winning streak in the tournament.

Batting more aggressively than ever before, Rohit played a crucial role during the World Cup by giving his team explosive starts in the power play overs to help them arrive in Ahmedabad for the final as firm favourites on the back of a stellar run.

“His batting was fantastic, the way he set the tone for us. “We knew we wanted to play a certain way and we wanted to play a positive attacking brand of cricket,” Dravid told reporters. “And he was very committed to doing that.