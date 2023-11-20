Cummins says World Cup triumph pinnacle of Australia's stellar year

“Pat has been phenomenal all tournament with his decision-making,” Starc said. “That's capped off an unbelievable eight weeks for his team. I have no words.

“Between Pat and all our coaches, it's been an incredible winter. I don't think you can write a script to top the winter we've had. To win a World Cup in India, it's been a fantastic eight weeks.

“It's been tough but gee whizz it has been successful and enjoyable.”

Cummins said Australia's triumph had made him fall in love with 50-over cricket again even as questions about the future of the format linger.

“I think the scenario where every game really matters does [make it] a bit different to just a bilateral. The World Cup's got such rich history, I'm sure it's going to be around for a long time,” Cummins said.

“There's so many wonderful games, so many wonderful stories within this last couple of months. I think there's definitely a place.”

Reuters