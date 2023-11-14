Hermann half-century puts Rocks to the sword
Stand takes Warriors to comfortable victory by eight wickets
Dafabet Warriors batsman Jordan Hermann carried his bat as he scored a half-century to help his side to a comfortable eight-wicket victory against the Gbets Rocks in their CSA 4-Day Series clash on Monday.
Hermann struck 80 runs off 108 deliveries including seven boundaries and three sixes, while Tristan Stubbs made 42 off 73 including five boundaries, as both men remained unbeaten. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.