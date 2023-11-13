Warriors flatten Rocks on day two of 4-Day Series match
Dafabet Warriors fast bowler Beyers Swanepoel led the attack with four wickets as they dismissed the Gbets Rocks for a measly 137 in their second innings in the final session of day two in their CSA 4-Day Series cricket clash at St George’s Park on Sunday.
Swanepoel finished with 4/21 in 11.1 overs and was assisted by Patrick Kruger’s 3/23 in seven overs as he ripped through the heart of the Rocks batting line-up, restricting them to a lead of 165. ..
