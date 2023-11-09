×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Breetzke calls for more mental resilience from his players

Premium
By Amir Chetty - 09 November 2023

Being stronger mentally and staying in the fight for longer periods is something Dafabet Warriors captain Matthew Breetzke is hoping to see from his players when they host the Gbets Rocks in the CSA 4-Day Series on Saturday.

The Gqeberha side returned home after securing a draw against the North West Dragons having looked like they would come out on the wrong side of the result at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...

Latest