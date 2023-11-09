Breetzke calls for more mental resilience from his players
Being stronger mentally and staying in the fight for longer periods is something Dafabet Warriors captain Matthew Breetzke is hoping to see from his players when they host the Gbets Rocks in the CSA 4-Day Series on Saturday.
The Gqeberha side returned home after securing a draw against the North West Dragons having looked like they would come out on the wrong side of the result at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.