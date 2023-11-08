NZ tour not only series Proteas will focus on — Conrad
Immediate attention turns to SA A taking on West Indies A
Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad reiterated the importance of not looking too far ahead when the SA A side to take on West Indies A was announced on Wednesday.
Conrad will oversee a 15-man squad to face the islanders in three four-day encounters between November 21 and December 8...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.