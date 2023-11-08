×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

NZ tour not only series Proteas will focus on — Conrad

Immediate attention turns to SA A taking on West Indies A

Premium
By Amir Chetty - 08 November 2023

Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad reiterated the importance of not looking too far ahead when the SA A side to take on West Indies A was announced on Wednesday.

Conrad will oversee a 15-man squad to face the islanders in three four-day encounters between November 21 and December 8...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...

Latest