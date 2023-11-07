×

Cricket

United CC ready to battle for spot in national competition

CSA Community T20 Challenge next on list for Mayoral Cup T20 champions

By Amir Chetty - 07 November 2023

The Jendamark United Cricket Club are gearing up for a potential seat at the national table after being crowned the Mayoral Cup T20 champions for the Eastern Province region at the weekend.

JUCC’s premier league coach, Monde Nogaga, was confident his side could take the necessary steps to secure a spot in the CSA Community T20 Challenge on a date still to be confirmed...

