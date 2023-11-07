United CC ready to battle for spot in national competition
CSA Community T20 Challenge next on list for Mayoral Cup T20 champions
The Jendamark United Cricket Club are gearing up for a potential seat at the national table after being crowned the Mayoral Cup T20 champions for the Eastern Province region at the weekend.
JUCC’s premier league coach, Monde Nogaga, was confident his side could take the necessary steps to secure a spot in the CSA Community T20 Challenge on a date still to be confirmed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.