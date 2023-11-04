Dragons host Warriors in 4-Day Series opener

The Dafabet Warriors will be looking to build on their solid red-ball showing of last season when they begin their CSA 4-Day Series campaign this weekend.
The Gqeberha side travel to Potchefstroom where they will clash with the North West Dragons in their first assignment of the 2023/24 season starting on Saturday.
Robin Peterson’s men have been in fine form in the longer format over the last two seasons, twice finishing as runners-up, first behind the Titans in 2021/2022 before coming agonisingly close again in their last campaign, eventually losing out to the Dolphins by just 0.32 of a point.
Their last red-ball campaign started with three wins on the bounce, against The Rocks, Dolphins and this weekend’s opponents to get their campaign off the ground.
A draw against the Lions before two losses, both at St George’s Park, to the now-relegated Knights and Titans, made the final few weeks a bit nervy before they played to a comfortable victory over Western Province to put themselves in contention for silverware.
However, it was not to be as the Durban side claimed top honours by the narrowest of margins.
“We are looking forward to starting the 4-Day campaign,” Dafabet Warriors captain Matthew Breetzke said.
“In recent years we have had good success in this format and have added new additions to our squad which I feel will help us compete for the No 1 spot in this competition,” he said.
Coach Robin Peterson said the team was well prepared.
“We have done well in the 4-Day campaign for the past two years, but it is a totally different group this year,” he said.
“We had a bit of a frustrating CSA One Day Cup campaign, with matches being cancelled due to rain, which meant we could not get in as much training as we wanted.
“But not playing in the final gave the guys time to gel together and understand their roles going into the 4-Day campaign.
“North West are a very good team. They have improved in the last year as a group, so it will be a very tough challenge.
“It is all about getting back to basics and doing what we have done well as a team over the past two years and integrating the guys who have joined the squad,” he said.
This weekend’s match, which is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, will be followed by home encounters against The Rocks [November 11] and the Lions from November 30.
The squad for the first match against North West University Dragons is Jordan Hermann, Jiveshan Pillay, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke (capt), Sinethemba Qeshile, Rudi Second, Patrick Kruger, Beyers Swanepoel, Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Simetu, Diego Rosier, and Renaldo Meyer.
